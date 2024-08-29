Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director & Chair-Designate

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director & Chair-Designate 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director & Chair-Designate 
29-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Directorate Change 
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chair-Designate 
 
Dublin/London, 29 August 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company"), a leading Irish homebuilding company, is 
pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bernard Byrne as an independent non-executive Director and Chair-Designate, 
effective 1 January 2025. Bernard will succeed current Chair, John Reynolds, who will retire at the end of April 2025, 
having served as non-executive Chair since Cairn's IPO in 2015. Bernard will join as a non-executive Director from 1 
January 2025 and work closely with John Reynolds and the Board to ensure a seamless transition of Board leadership. 
 
Bernard is a Chartered Accountant and brings a wealth of leadership, finance and commercial experience to Cairn as well 
as a deep understanding of the Irish market and economy. Bernard most recently served as CEO of J+E Davy, Ireland's 
largest independent stockbroking and wealth management business and lead the subsequent sale of the business and its 
integration into the Bank of Ireland Group plc. Prior to this, Bernard served as CEO of AIB Group plc leading the 
successful rationalisation and IPO of the bank. Before joining AIB Group, Bernard was Group Finance and Commercial 
Director at ESB, Deputy CEO and Finance Director of IWP International plc and Commercial Director of ESB International. 
 
Michael Stanley, CEO of Cairn, commented: 
"Cairn will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2025. John Reynolds has served as Chair since Cairn was founded and has 
been an integral part of the Company's growth and success over the last decade. I am delighted to welcome Bernard as 
Chair-Designate to succeed John at the end of April 2025. Bernard brings an impressive track record of leading very 
large private and public Irish companies. John Reynolds contribution as Chairman since IPO has been invaluable to Cairn 
and I look forward to working with both him and Bernard during the upcoming handover period." 
 
John Reynolds commented: 
"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Cairn over the past decade and to be a part of the Company's exciting 
journey. I look forward to playing my role in ensuring a smooth transition to Bernard's Board leadership when he joins 
us in early 2025. Bernard brings exceptional business acumen and expertise to Cairn, and I am confident in the 
prospects for the business under his and Michael's leadership." 
 
Bernard Byrne commented: 
"I am excited to be joining Cairn and to contribute to the Company's objective of providing high quality, energy 
efficient homes at scale in the Irish market. I look forward to working with the dynamic and talented team in Cairn, as 
well as engaging with our shareholders and wider stakeholders in the years ahead." 
 
There are no other details requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13. 
 
 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Gavin McLoughlin 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a 
c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin 
Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  343449 
EQS News ID:  1977209 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977209&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
