Cairn Homes plc Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update Dublin/London, 23 June 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Claire Fox Gavin McLoughlin Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

June 23, 2025 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)