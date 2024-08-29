

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported that its net loss narrowed for the first-half of 2024 to 720.2 million euros from 772.1 million euros in the prior year.



Revenues for the period grew to 5.77 billion euros from 4.84 billion euros in the previous year. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV growth was 6.3%.



For fiscal 2024, the company still expects total segment revenue to be in the range of 18%-21%, adjusted EBITDA of 725 million euros to 775 million euros, and positive Free Cash Flow. It projects Gross Merchandise Value or GMV growth to be 7% to 9% year-over-year.



In addition, Delivery Hero announced that it is preparing a listing of its talabat business, its food delivery and quick commerce business covering countries in the Middle East and North Africa, on the Dubai Financial Market in the fourth quarter of 2024. A listing may be pursued through a secondary sale of shares by Delivery Hero which would retain the majority interest in the local listing entity after an IPO.



