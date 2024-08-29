Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (2023) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (2023) Revenue was SEK 8.0 M (3.9 M) Revenue was SEK 14.1 M (6.0 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -16.0 M (-21.8 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -29.7 M (-42.9 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -19.7 M (-21.2 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -29.0 M (-43.0 M) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 54.4 M (69.4) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 54.4 M (69.4) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.18 (-0.34) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.26 (-0.69) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.18 (-0.34) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.26 (-0.69)

Business highlights in Q2 2024

On May 7, Saniona reported progress on pipeline and other activities.

John Haurum was at the Annual General meeting May 29, 2024, elected as a new ordinary board member.

On June 17, Saniona comments on article addressing the potential mechanism of action behind tesofensine's unique weight loss effect.

Comments from the CEO

"Our partner, Medix, has submitted an updated application with additional information and documentation for approval of tesofensine in Mexico. The regulatory agency has had no further comments or questions. We remain optimistic about an approval of tesofensine this year for treatment of obesity. We have discussions with potential partners around several assets which may lead to new collaborations this year. Our objective is to make at least one new collaboration on one of our preclinical or clinical assets in 2024 to secure funding for continued development of our company and assets. The two pipeline programs, SAN711 and SAN2355, are progressing in accordance with our plans, which means that we are on track to deliver top-line results for SAN711 by year-end and finalize a GLP tox batch for SAN2355 during the third quarter."

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in ion channel modulation for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Saniona's epilepsy pipeline features SAN711, a Phase 2-ready candidate drug targeting absence seizures, SAN2219 for acute repetitive seizures, and SAN2355, addressing refractory focal onset seizures. Beyond epilepsy, Saniona oversees four clinical programs poised for collaboration. Tesofensine, Saniona's most advanced candidate, is progressing towards regulatory approval for obesity in Mexico through a partnership with Medix. Tesomet is ready for Phase 2b, targeting rare eating disorders, while SAN903 is ready for Phase 1 for inflammatory bowel disease and SAN2465 is set for preclinical development for major depressive disorder. Saniona has esteemed partners, including Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V, AstronauTx Limited, and Cephagenix ApS. Saniona is based in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-29 08:00 CEST.