Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
29.08.24
08:03 Uhr
5,340 Euro
-0,150
-2,73 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7704,88013:06
4,7754,87513:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 07:45 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Vind AB: Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2024

Construction in focus during the second quarter

1 April-30 June 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 54 (1,742) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -26 (517) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -45 (503) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -50 (422) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.99 (16.97) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.

1 January-30 June 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 98 (2,019) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -55 (506) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -74 (491) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -82 (407) MSEK
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -3.29 (16.36) SEK.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • Eolus submitted a permit application to the government for the 2.2 GW offshore wind power project Skidbladner north of Gotska Sandön in Sweden.
  • Magnus Axelsson, Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO, and Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR, decided to leave Eolus as of 30 June and 30 September 2024, respectively.
  • Christer Baden Hansen, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, was appointed Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO of Eolus with effect from 1 July 2024.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • Eolus appointed Åsa Lamm as Chief People & Culture Officer taking office on 16 September 2024.

Financial Summary


MSEK
Unit
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
6 months 2024
6 months 2023		Rolling 12
Jul-Jun		Full year 2023
Net salesMSEK541,742982,0193812,301
EBITMSEK-26517-55506203764
Profit before taxMSEK-45503-74491154719
Net profitMSEK-50422-8240783573
Earnings per share before and after dilutionSEK-1.9916.97-3.2916.363.3523.00








Equity per shareSEK57.0055.8657.0055.8657.0060.63
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK-517860-498624-1,273-152
Total assetsMSEK3,3972,4963,3972,4963,3972,808
Net debt -/net cash+MSEK-417888-417888-417120








Order backlogMSEK662845662845662665
Project under constructionMW456514456514456368
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW000400125525
Project portfolioMW28,38625,44628,38625,44628,38626,836
Managed turbinesMW967817967817967941








Equity/assets ratio%445844584456
Return on equity after tax%637637646

Presentation of the report
At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone conference.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q2-report-2024
Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Teleconference:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048261
After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 761 16 71 99, karin.heydl@eolus.com

ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 28 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus Vind is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-29 07:45 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.