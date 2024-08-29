Eolus Vind AB: Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2024

Construction in focus during the second quarter

1 April-30 June 2024

Net sales amounted to 54 (1,742) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -26 (517) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -45 (503) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -50 (422) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.99 (16.97) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.

1 January-30 June 2024

Net sales amounted to 98 (2,019) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -55 (506) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -74 (491) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -82 (407) MSEK

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -3.29 (16.36) SEK.

At the end of the period Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

Eolus submitted a permit application to the government for the 2.2 GW offshore wind power project Skidbladner north of Gotska Sandön in Sweden.

Magnus Axelsson, Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO, and Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR, decided to leave Eolus as of 30 June and 30 September 2024, respectively.

Christer Baden Hansen, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, was appointed Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO of Eolus with effect from 1 July 2024.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

Eolus appointed Åsa Lamm as Chief People & Culture Officer taking office on 16 September 2024.

Financial Summary



MSEK

Unit

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

6 months 2024

6 months 2023 Rolling 12

Jul-Jun Full year 2023 Net sales MSEK 54 1,742 98 2,019 381 2,301 EBIT MSEK -26 517 -55 506 203 764 Profit before tax MSEK -45 503 -74 491 154 719 Net profit MSEK -50 422 -82 407 83 573 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.99 16.97 -3.29 16.36 3.35 23.00















Equity per share SEK 57.00 55.86 57.00 55.86 57.00 60.63 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -517 860 -498 624 -1,273 -152 Total assets MSEK 3,397 2,496 3,397 2,496 3,397 2,808 Net debt -/net cash+ MSEK -417 888 -417 888 -417 120















Order backlog MSEK 662 845 662 845 662 665 Project under construction MW 456 514 456 514 456 368 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 0 0 400 125 525 Project portfolio MW 28,386 25,446 28,386 25,446 28,386 26,836 Managed turbines MW 967 817 967 817 967 941















Equity/assets ratio % 44 58 44 58 44 56 Return on equity after tax % 6 37 6 37 6 46

