Eolus Vind AB: Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2024

Construction in focus during the second quarter
1 April-30 June 2024
- Net sales amounted to 54 (1,742) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to -26 (517) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -45 (503) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to -50 (422) MSEK.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.99 (16.97) SEK.
- At the end of the period, Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.
1 January-30 June 2024
- Net sales amounted to 98 (2,019) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to -55 (506) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -74 (491) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to -82 (407) MSEK
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -3.29 (16.36) SEK.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 967 (817) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
- Eolus submitted a permit application to the government for the 2.2 GW offshore wind power project Skidbladner north of Gotska Sandön in Sweden.
- Magnus Axelsson, Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO, and Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR, decided to leave Eolus as of 30 June and 30 September 2024, respectively.
- Christer Baden Hansen, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, was appointed Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO of Eolus with effect from 1 July 2024.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
- Eolus appointed Åsa Lamm as Chief People & Culture Officer taking office on 16 September 2024.
Financial Summary
MSEK
Unit
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
6 months 2024
6 months 2023
|Rolling 12
Jul-Jun
|Full year 2023
|Net sales
|MSEK
|54
|1,742
|98
|2,019
|381
|2,301
|EBIT
|MSEK
|-26
|517
|-55
|506
|203
|764
|Profit before tax
|MSEK
|-45
|503
|-74
|491
|154
|719
|Net profit
|MSEK
|-50
|422
|-82
|407
|83
|573
|Earnings per share before and after dilution
|SEK
|-1.99
|16.97
|-3.29
|16.36
|3.35
|23.00
|Equity per share
|SEK
|57.00
|55.86
|57.00
|55.86
|57.00
|60.63
|Cashflow from operating activities
|MSEK
|-517
|860
|-498
|624
|-1,273
|-152
|Total assets
|MSEK
|3,397
|2,496
|3,397
|2,496
|3,397
|2,808
|Net debt -/net cash+
|MSEK
|-417
|888
|-417
|888
|-417
|120
|Order backlog
|MSEK
|662
|845
|662
|845
|662
|665
|Project under construction
|MW
|456
|514
|456
|514
|456
|368
|Taken into operation and handed over to customer
|MW
|0
|0
|0
|400
|125
|525
|Project portfolio
|MW
|28,386
|25,446
|28,386
|25,446
|28,386
|26,836
|Managed turbines
|MW
|967
|817
|967
|817
|967
|941
|Equity/assets ratio
|%
|44
|58
|44
|58
|44
|56
|Return on equity after tax
|%
|6
|37
|6
|37
|6
|46
Presentation of the report
At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone conference.
In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.
Webcast:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q2-report-2024
Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
Teleconference:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048261
After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 761 16 71 99, karin.heydl@eolus.com
