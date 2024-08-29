

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The World Food Program has announced that it is suspending the movement of its employees in Gaza after repeated gunfire hit its aid vehicle close to an Israeli check point at the Wadi Gaza bridge.



WFP said its team was returning from a mission to Kerem Shalom/ Karam Abu Salem with two armored vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo routed to Gaza's central area Tuesday evening when it came under fire.



The UN Humanitarian Organisation said despite being clearly marked and receiving clearances by Israeli authorities to approach, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving towards an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) checkpoint. It sustained at least ten bullets but none of the employees onboard were injured.



Though this is not the first security incident to occur during the war it is the first time that a WFP vehicle has been directly shot at near a checkpoint.



'This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP's team in Gaza,' said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. She called on the Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza.



Humanitarians are increasingly coming under fire and face a multitude of challenges to deliver life-saving aid in the wr-torn Palestinian enclave. Frequent evacuation orders continue to uproot both families and food relief operations intended to support them. Last week, WFP lost access to its third and last operational warehouse in central Gaza, while five of WFP's operated community kitchens had to be evacuated.



On Sunday, the evacuation orders impacted the main WFP operating hub in Deir Al Balah, forcing its team to relocate for the third time since the war started.



