

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said six people have died and 14 others were hospitalized due to the latest outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.



This brings the total number of deaths to nine and hospitalizations to 57 from multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to meats sliced at Delis.



Two of the 6 new deaths occurred in South Carolina while the other casualties were reported in Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and New York.



This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.



In its latest update on Listeria outbreak, CDC advised consumers to check their homes for any remaining recalled Boar's Head products since they can have long a shelf-life. 'Look for 'EST. 12612' or 'P-12612' inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.' Some of the products have sell-by-dates into October 2024.



Listeria is a hardy germ that can remain on surfaces like meat slicers, and foods, even at refrigerated temperatures. It can also take up to 10 weeks for some people to have symptoms of listeriosis.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News