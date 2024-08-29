

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on an Israeli non-governmental organization and an individual that provides material support to extremist settler violence in the West Bank.



The Department of State said it targeted Israeli NGO Hashomer Yosh for providing support to U.S.-designated outpost Meitarim Farm, and U.S.-designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef. After all 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta were forced to leave in late January, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning. The volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to 'guard' the outposts of U.S.-designated individuals.



The Department is also sanctioning Yitzhak Levi Filant, the civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank. Although Filant's role is of a security or law enforcement officer, he has engaged in malign activities outside the scope of his authority. In February, he led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to attack Palestinians and expel them from their lands.



The State Department said extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel's security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region. It urged the Government of Israel to hold accountable those who are responsible for violence against civilians in the West Bank.



