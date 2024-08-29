Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2024/25

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter May - July 2024

Net sales decreased 2.0 percent to SEK 3,111 million (3,175).

Organic growth was -0.3 percent (+10.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 305 million (335). The Group's operating margin was 9.8 percent (10.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 210 million (242).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +188 million (+307).

Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 1.01 (1.17).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"We achieved a gross margin of 36.0 percent and an operating margin of 9.8 percent for the quarter despite a weak market. New production of residential and commercial properties in the Nordics and Western Europe is at a lower level. Other regions continue to show good growth. Last year's comparative figures were very strong as a result of the recovery that took place after a period of component shortages."

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 13:30 CEST on August 29, 2024. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

After registration, you will receive a link to confirm your email.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by

submitting a written question via webcast.

https://www.investis-live.com/systemair/66714d1ac5e2640c000f37b9/pqrwt

If you wish to participate by phone, see details below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

International: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

Code: 43948174

Above information is published at group.systemair.com

After the event the presentation and webcast will be available on our web

https://group.systemair.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Note: This is information such which Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 (CET) on 29 August 2024.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-ab-interim-report-q1-2024-25,c4030539

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4030539/2970548.pdf Systemair_Interim report_Q1

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-ab-interim-report-q1-202425-302233964.html