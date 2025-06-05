Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 17:43
8,090 Euro
+0,25 % +0,020
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0108,11004.06.
8,0508,09004.06.
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 07:42 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB, Year-end report 1 May 2024 - 30 April 2025

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter February - April 2025

  • Organic growth was +0.5 percent (+1.0).
  • Net sales decreased by 2.2 percent to SEK 3,002 million (3,069), of which the currency effect amounted to -3.0 percent.
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 260 million (209). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 8.7 percent (6.8).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 246 million (233). The Group's operating margin was 8.2 percent (7.6).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 105 million (190).
  • Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 0.50 (0.88).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +381 million (+191).

12 months May 2024-April 2025

  • Organic growth was +2.0 percent (+4.1).
  • Net sales increased by 0.4 percent to SEK 12,301 million (12,257), of which the currency effect amounted to -2.0 percent.
  • Adjusted operating profit totalled SEK 1,125 million (1,085). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 9.1 percent (8.8).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 1,100 million (963). The Group's operating margin was 8.9 percent (7.9).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 686 million (654).
  • Earnings per share totalled SEK 3.27 (3.10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +1,080 million (+1,333).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.35 (1.20) per share.

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"In our fourth quarter, organic growth was 0.5 percent. Given the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we are pleased to be able to report organic growth. The trend of the gross margin also remained positive, and the adjusted operating margin firmed up to 8.7 percent (6.8) in the quarter. This improved performance confirms that our focused efforts are bearing fruit. We made several long-term investments in our production capacity and product portfolio during the year and are well equipped for future growth in a more robust market."

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on June 5, 2025. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by
submitting a written question via webcast.

Q4 Report 2024/25

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below.

After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference in the end of the presentation.

Call Access

Above information is published at Systemair Group

After the event the presentation and webcast will be available on our web: Reports and Presentations

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Note: This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CEST) on June 5, 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.
Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-ab--year-end-report-1-may-2024---30-april-2025,c4159367

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4159367/3488620.pdf

Systemair_Interimreport_Q4

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/roland-kasper-b0015699-klar,c3415625

Roland Kasper-B0015699-klar

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/anders-ulff-b0015678-klar,c3415626

Anders Ulff-B0015678-klar

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-ab-year-end-report-1-may-2024--30-april-2025-302474060.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
