Systemair AB: The Board Systemair resolves on share buyback

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Systemair AB (publ) ("Systemair") has resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, to repurchase up to 320,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the buyback is to meet the obligations arising from Systemair's share- and performance-based incentive programmes, i.e. to ensure the delivery of performance shares to participants.

The buyback may commence on 2 September 2025 and shall be completed no later than 23 September 2025 and will be managed by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ("SHB"). Based on the trading order placed by Systemair, SHB will make its trading decisions independently of Systemair with regard to the timing of the buybacks.

The buyback may comprise a maximum of 320,000 shares on one or several occasions and shall be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules. The repurchase will be made at a price per share within the trading range registered at the given time. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will be carried out through Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable regulations.

The total number of shares in Systemair amounts to 208, 000, 000. As of the date of this press release, Systemair holds 320,000 of its own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

