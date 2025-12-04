Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2025/26

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter, August-October 2025

Organic growth was +8.2 percent (+2.6).

Net sales increased by 4.0 percent to SEK 3,271 million (3,146), of which foreign exchange effects amounted to -5.6 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 390 million (347). The Group's operating margin was 11.9 percent (11.0).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 265 million (236).

Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 1.28 (1.14).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +328 million (+404).

First half-year, May-October 2025

Organic growth was +7.0 percent (+1.2).

Net sales increased by 1.7 percent to SEK 6,364 million (6,257), of which foreign exchange effects amounted to -6.0 percent.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 678 million (652). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 10.7 percent (10.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 658 million (652). The Group's operating margin was 10.3 percent (10.4).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 458 million (446).

Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 2.20 (2.15).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +546 million (+593).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"After ten years as CEO, it is particularly pleasing to sign off with our strongest quarter historically in terms of both sales and profit. Sales totalled SEK 3,271 million (3,146). Organic growth of 8.2 percent and the impact of cost adjustments implemented earlier showed through in an operating margin of 11.9 percent (11.0). The gross margin continued to firm up during the quarter to 37.7 percent (37.3). All regions report organic growth and we are especially pleased to note more positive signals for the quarter in Western and Eastern Europe. During the quarter, we also finalised the acquisition of Nadi in India. A company that provides a good fit with Systemair well in the form of good synergies in the region and in the product area."

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on December 4, 2025. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register: Q2 Report 2025/2026

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via webcast.

To participate via teleconference, please register: Call Access

After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference at the end of the presentation. Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:

Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Note: This is information such which Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CET) on 4 December 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 7,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate via energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2007, and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

