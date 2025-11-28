Anzeige
WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499
Tradegate
27.11.25 | 18:23
7,110 Euro
-0,14 % -0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
Systemair AB: New number of shares and votes in Systemair Aktiebolag

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has issued 165,448 new shares in November. The share issue is a result of participants subscribing for new shares by exercising warrants issued under the company's incentive programme 2022/2026 (LTIP 2022).

As of 28 November 2025, the last trading day of November, the total number of shares and votes in Systemair amounts to 208,165,448. As a result of the increased number of shares, the company's share capital amounts to SEK 52,041,362.

As of the date of this press release, Systemair holds 640,000 own shares.

For more information, please contact:
Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

This information is information that Systemair Aktiebolag is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 28 November 2025 at 07.00 CET.

