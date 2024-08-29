

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) reaffirmed its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company still expects revenue growth on a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage basis and adjusted total revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.



On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 1.2 percent to $492.06 million for the year.



The company also expects pre-tax income growth on a low-single-digit percentage basis and adjusted pre-tax income growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.



