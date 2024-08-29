

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $77.26 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $48.57 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.291 billion from $1.200 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $77.26 Mln. vs. $48.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.291 Bln vs. $1.200 Bln last year.



