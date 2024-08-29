

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in seven months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.86 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.74 percent rise in July.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since January, when prices had risen 1.75 percent.



The annual price growth in energy eased notably to 6.96 percent from 14.01 percent in July. Health costs rose at a slower pace of 3.2 percent in August versus a 3.6 percent gain a month ago.



Food inflation was only 0.04 percent in August versus 0.54 percent in July.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 2.73 percent versus 3.04 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed a flat change.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News