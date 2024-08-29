

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $195 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $951 million from $1.038 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



