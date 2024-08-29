

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The weekly jobless claims might be the highlight on Thursday. The artificial intelligence maker Nvidia shares are tumbling, despite reporting significantly higher profit in its second quarter on a surge in revenues, and a hefty $50 billion share repurchase authorization.



In the Asian trading session, oil rebounded.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 256.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 49.25 points.



The U.S. major averages remained in the red at the close on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 198.79 points or 1.1 percent to 17,556.03, the S&P 500 slid 33.62 points or 0.6 percent to 5,592.18 and the Dow fell 159.08 points or 0.4 percent to 41,091.42.



On the economic front, the GDP for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.8 percent, while it was up 2.8 percent in the prior quarter.



The International Trade in Goods (Advance) for July is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $98.0 billion, while it was up $96.6 billion in the prior month.



The Jobless Claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K, while it was up 232K in the prior week.



The Corporate Profits for the second quarter will be announced at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the after-tax profits year over year was up 10 percent.



The Retail Inventories (Advance) for July is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 0.7 percent.



The Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 0.2 percent.



The Pending Home Sales Index for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 1.1 percent, while it was up 4.8 percent in June.



The Fed Balance Sheet will be revealed at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $7.140 trillion.



The Seven- year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks declined on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped half a percent to 2,823.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent 17,786.32.



Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 38,362.53. The broader Topix Index ended with a positive bias at 2,693.02.



Australian markets ended a tad lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.3 percent to 8,045.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.3 percent lower at 8,263.60.



