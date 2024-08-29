

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a provider of transport and delivery services, announced on Thursday that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Wayve, a firm focused on AI technology to provide automated driving vehicles.



The investment will serve as an extension to the company's previously announced Series C fundraising round.



'With the additional funding and support from Uber, Wayve intends to accelerate its work with global OEMs to enhance consumer vehicles with Level 2+ advanced driver assistance and Level 3 automated driving capabilities,' Uber said.



Wayve is also working on the development of globally scalable Level 4 autonomous vehicles for future deployment on Uber.



The tie-up will allow Wayve-powered self-driving vehicles to made available on the Uber network.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News