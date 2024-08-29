

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GigCapital7 Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, Thursday announced that it priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.



The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol 'GIGGU' beginning on August 29, 2024.



GigCapital7 expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols 'GIG' and 'GIGGW', respectively.



Craft Capital Management LLC is acting as joint book-running manager with EF Hutton LLC in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on August 30, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



GigCapital7 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



