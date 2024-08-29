

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), Thursday announced that it has received shareholder approval to proceed with the pending merger with ConocoPhillips (COP).



In May, ConocoPhillips had entered into an all-stock deal with Marathon Oil to acquire the latter for an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, inclusive of $5.4 billion of net debt.



Both the companies expect the transaction to be completed in late fourth quarter of 2024.



