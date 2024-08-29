Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced oral presentations at EASD 2024, unveiling the latest results obtained on AdoShell Islets, an immunoprotective hydrogel containing islets of Langerhans for the treatment of diabetes by cell therapy, and on AdoGelSema, a technology enabling the sustained release of semaglutide.

The 60th annual congress of the EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) will be held from September 9 to 13, in Madrid, Spain.

AdoShell Islets

Title: ADO12, a non-fibrotic immunoprotective hydrogel containing human islets shows efficient and sustained in vivo functionality for clinical use

Day and Time : Friday, September 13, 2024 11:00 -11:15 a.m.

: Friday, September 13, 2024 11:00 -11:15 a.m. Session : Protection in Islet Transplantation (OP-37; 219)

: Protection in Islet Transplantation (OP-37; 219) Room : Madrid Hall

: Madrid Hall Authors : Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Xavier Gaume, Romain Besnard, Julie Brun, Camille Gautier, Ouardane Jouannot, Nicolas Laurent, Rosy Eloy, Karim Bouzakri, François Pattou, Olivier Soula

: Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Xavier Gaume, Romain Besnard, Julie Brun, Camille Gautier, Ouardane Jouannot, Nicolas Laurent, Rosy Eloy, Karim Bouzakri, François Pattou, Olivier Soula Links: More details, including the abstract, are available on the EASD website.

About AdoShell Islets:

AdoShell Islets is a new immunoprotective hydrogel encapsulating islets of Langerhans. This permeable hydrogel allows the diffusion of insulin and glucose while preventing the invasion of antibodies and immune cells. This implantable device, which is fully retrievable by laparoscopy, has the potential to enable islet transplantation without the need for immunosuppression, offering an unprecedented solution for curing people with diabetes.

AdoShell Islets have shown sustained survival and functionality of human islets in vitro for over 4 months. This long-term survival has been confirmed in vivo in immunodeficient mice, with a stable insulin or C-peptide secretion over 3 months, absence of fibrotic encapsulation and survival of functional islets.

Adocia is currently working with regulatory authorities to validate a first clinical trial, which could take place as early as 2025.

AdoGelSema

Title: Development of a once-a-month formulation of semaglutide from an innovative injectable and biodegradable hydrogel

Development of a once-a-month formulation of semaglutide from an innovative injectable and biodegradable hydrogel Day and time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 14:00 -14:15

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 14:00 -14:15 Session: Hot of the press novel incretins (B. SO 062 oral 746)

Hot of the press novel incretins (B. SO 062 oral 746) Room: station 11

station 11 Authors: Romain Besnard, Audrey Marechal, Claire Mégret, Sana Hakim, Jenny Erales, Ulysse Naessens, Maud Fumex, Martin Gaudier, Olivier Soula, You-Ping Chan, Emmanuel Dauty

Romain Besnard, Audrey Marechal, Claire Mégret, Sana Hakim, Jenny Erales, Ulysse Naessens, Maud Fumex, Martin Gaudier, Olivier Soula, You-Ping Chan, Emmanuel Dauty Links: More details, including the abstract, are available on the EASD website.

About AdoGel

Designed to enable the long-acting delivery of peptides, AdoGel is currently being studied for semaglutide (GLP-1). The unique AdoGel technology aims to offer monthly or even quarterly peptide injections, replacing the weekly injections currently on the market.

The results showed that a regular release of semaglutide over one month associated with limited early release is achievable. This could be a real benefit for treatment efficacy and safety as well as patient compliance by limiting the injection frequencies and reducing side effects

About EASD

EASD 2024 is the 60th annual congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), a non-profit medical scientific association that supports and promotes the application of diabetes research. The association was founded in 1965 and is one of the world's largest networks of diabetologists.

The congress brings together key opinion leaders, corporate executives, scientists, physicians, researchers, caregivers and students interested in diabetes and related topics. The aim of the EASD Annual Congress is to encourage excellence in diabetes management through research and education.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

