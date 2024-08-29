

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kentucky would hold ballot referendums across various cities and counties in November as the state's new medical marijuana program is set to take effect on January 1, 2025.



'As part of his effort to reduce Kentuckians' reliance on addictive opioids and provide them with relief from severe and chronic pain, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 on March 31, 2023, which legalizes medical cannabis in the commonwealth effective Jan. 1, 2025,' according to Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure's website.



Another bill later amended the law, which permits cities and counties to opt-out and prohibit marijuana businesses in their regions, either through a ballot referendum or by ordinance.



As a result, over 100 cities and counties have chosen to hold ballot referendums to determine the fate of medical marijuana businesses. In contrast, the majority of Kentucky's population has opted to allow licensed medical marijuana growers, dispensaries, processors, or compliance facilities.



Meanwhile, 12 percent of Kentucky's population has opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses and would not hold a ballot referendum.



However, even if a city or county opts out, patients with a valid medical cannabis card will still be permitted to purchase and possess marijuana, regardless of local laws, according to Louisville Public Media.



The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure began accepting applications for medical marijuana from local businesses on July 1.



