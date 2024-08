Dassault Aviation: Serbia acquires 12 Rafale fighters

Serbia acquires 12 Rafale fighters

Saint-Cloud, France, August 29, 2024 - In the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, the Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, Éric Trappier, today signed in Belgrade with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Bratislav Gašic, a contract for the purchase of 12 Rafale to equip the Air Force and Air Defence of the Serbian Armed Forces.

This contract reflects the importance of the bilateral relationship between France and Serbia, and testifies to the determination of both Presidents to make this partnership a success. Once again, it confirms the Rafale as an essential vector of national sovereignty.

"On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I would like to thank the Serbian authorities for the confidence they have placed in us by choosing the Rafale, and assure them of our total commitment to making its integration into the Serbian Armed Forces a success.Serbia's decision to equip itself for the first time with a Dassault aircraft confirms the Rafale's operational superiority and its proven excellence in serving the sovereign interests of a nation", declared Éric Trappier.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort: +33

Mathieu Durand: +33

Rafale Communication

Nathalie Bakhos: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment