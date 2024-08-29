

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Due to the heightened risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus transmission, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, in collaboration with the Department of Health, has recommended that individuals living in high-risk towns such as Burlington, Alburgh, Colchester, and Swanton limit their outdoor activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. This precautionary measure aims to minimize exposure to mosquitoes that may carry the potentially dangerous EEE virus.



EEE is a serious illness transmitted by infected mosquitoes, often leading to encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain and can be fatal in severe cases. Symptoms of EEE can include flu-like manifestations such as fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. Although most individuals infected with the virus show no symptoms, those in high-risk areas must take precautions to prevent potential exposure.



The advisory will remain in effect until the mosquito population decreases due to declining temperatures, according to expert assessments. Towns categorized as moderate risk include Milton, Vergennes, Sudbury, and Whiting, while Cornwall, Grand Isle, Highgate, and Fairfield are considered low risk.



Only one individual from Chittenden County has been reported as infected with EEE this summer.



Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said that people in Vermont 'need to take the threat of EEE very seriously. If you live in a town at high risk, please avoid spending time outside in the evenings when mosquitoes are most active to protect yourself from this potentially severe illness.'



Officials stated that this summer, 47 groups of mosquitoes tested positive for the EEE virus across 11 towns, marking a significant increase from the 14 positive groups identified in 3 towns in 2023. As a result, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is stepping up its mosquito collection efforts and considering the application of pesticides in areas where infected mosquitoes have been found to limit the spread of the virus.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News