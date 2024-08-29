Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nutrition" or the "Company") proudly announces the highly-anticipated launch of unbuzzd, a groundbreaking product designed to help individuals recover from the adverse effects of alcohol consumption and prepare for what's next. unbuzzd Clear Eyed Citrus Powder Sticks are now available on Amazon.com.

unbuzzd is not just another hangover remedy - it is a disruptive innovation built on science and aimed at reshaping how we think about alcohol recovery. Formulated by a world-class pharmaceutical research & development team, unbuzzd utilizes a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs to help accelerate the metabolism of alcohol, restore mental clarity, and promote faster recovery. This dual-action formula helps users regain control, clarity, and hydration, making it an essential companion for anyone looking to manage the aftermath of alcohol consumption quickly and effectively.

Celly Nutrition's leadership team brings unparalleled experience and expertise to the table. The Company is led by CEO John Duffy, a seasoned executive with a distinguished career at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company. Duffy's vision is further complemented by the strategic guidance of beverage industry luminary and Celly Nutrition Board Co-Chair Gerry David, the former CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., who played a pivotal role in establishing Celsius as a leading name in the beverage industry. "Having been a part of many game-changing products including Celsius, I believe unbuzzd is the next big innovation in the consumer products space," said David.

The leadership team is bolstered by the involvement of Kevin Harrington, a marketing icon known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and an early investor in Celly Nutrition Corp. "This isn't just a hangover cure; it's a revolution in how we recover from alcohol," said Harrington. "unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day." Additionally, Dr. Eric Hoskins, a Medical Doctor, and former Minister of Health for Ontario, Canada, lends his expertise to ensure unbuzzd meets the highest standards of efficacy and safety.

The launch of unbuzzd marks the beginning of a new era in alcohol recovery solutions, offering consumers a convenient way to bounce back from alcohol consumption and stay in control. Don't miss out-grab your unbuzzd on Amazon today and experience the future of alcohol recovery.





ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the Company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with Quantum BioPharma Ltd., harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

