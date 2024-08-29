Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004
NASDAQ
29.08.24
21:58 Uhr
4,340 US-Dollar
+0,430
+11,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"While our second quarter reflected a revenue decline due to pushouts in timing for expected orders that were delayed resulting from customers' internal capex review processes, we are encouraged by the mix of CleanTech representing over 80% of our sales during the quarter.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on market penetration activities for CleanTech, developing and commercializing leading edge new product lines for defense applications, laser cutting, semiconductor equipment and additive manufacturing while also optimizing our manufacturing and procurement processes to enhance our gross margin profile. We believe these efforts, combined with our ongoing investments in sales, marketing and strategic partnerships, will position us for stronger performance in the latter half of the year and 2025. We remain dedicated to delivering high-value solutions to our customers and driving long-term growth for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights: (Q224 vs. Q223)

  • Revenue: $0.6 million compared to $1.0 million;

  • Gross Profit: $0.3 million compared to $0.7 million;

  • Operating Loss: ($2.1) million compared to ($0.7) million;

  • Net Loss: ($2.1) million from ($0.7) million;

  • Loss per Share: ($0.20) compared to ($0.09).

Select Financial Metrics*

(in $M except for EPS)

2Q24

2Q23

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

Revenue

$

0.6

$

1.0

-35.4

%

$

1.4

$

1.6

-16.8

%

Gross Profit

$

0.3

$

0.7

-53.7

%

$

0.7

$

1.1

-35.5

%

Gross Margin

50.6

%

70.6

%

51.3

%

66.3

%

%

Operating Loss

$

(2.1

)

$

(0.7

)

-211.2

%

$

(3.7

)

$

(1.6

)

-133.2

%

Net Loss

$

(2.1

)

$

(0.7

)

-211.3

%

$

(3.7

)

$

(1.9

)

-90.0

%

Diluted Loss per Share (EPS)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.09

)

-122.2

%

$

(0.37

)

$

(0.25

)

-48.0

%

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Announced Customer Orders:

  • ES Fox purchased a CleanTech 500-CTHD laser cleaning system.

Partnerships:

  • Announced a partnership with Echelon 1 Solutions, a provider of turn-key solutions to solve complex military supply chain, space utilization, and space optimization problems, to help bring LPC CleanTech laser systems to Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

Products:

  • Announced the successful early testing of Fonon's Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) prototype at LPC's testing facility. The LSAD is a cutting-edge solution in development for the deterrence of unauthorized drone activity;

  • Updated the CleanTech series, featuring mobile connectivity for remote monitoring and control, a new compact form factor for the scan head and smart overheat protection for added safety;

  • Introduced the SaberTech line of high-power laser cutting systems featuring material distortion reducing Turbo Piercing technology.

Management's Second Quarter Commentary

Management has posted its second quarter of 2024 commentary on the LPC investor page. Investors can access it here: https://invest.laserphotonics.com/

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

As of

As of

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,747,633

$

6,201,137

Accounts Receivable, Net

446,016

816,364

Inventory

2,105,421

2,237,455

Other Assets

405,638

39,190

Total Current Assets

5,704,708

9,294,146

Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net

923,675

952,811

Intangible Assets, Net

4,077,662

4,279,987

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

374,559

597,143

Total Assets

$

11,080,604

$

15,124,087

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

198,236

$

223,040

Deferred Revenue

116,564

213,114

Current Portion of Operating Lease

197,614

434,152

Accrued Expenses

107,614

161,538

Total Current Liabilities

620,028

1,031,844

Long Term Liabilities:

Lease liability - less current

176,945

162,991

Total Long Term Liabilities

176,945

162,991

Total Liabilities

796,973

1,194,835

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: shares were outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023

-

-

Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,270,427 and 9,253,419 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 *

12,270

9,253

Additional Paid in Capital

19,211,044

19,180,725

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

(8,914,443

)

(5,235,486

)

Treasury Stock

(25,240

)

(25,240

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

10,283,631

13,929,252

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$

11,080,604

$

15,124,087

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30,
2023
(Restated)

June 30, 2024

June 30,
2023
(Restated)

Net Sales

$

623,435

$

965,440

$

1,366,426

$

1,641,632

Cost of Sales

308,081

283,864

665,204

553,761

Gross Profit

315,354

681,576

701,222

1,087,871

Operating Expenses:

Sales & Marketing

266,282

522,918

402,891

785,842

General & Administrative

1,615,082

393,352

2,991,035

969,217

Depreciation & Amortization

245,894

100,947

431,210

184,084

Payroll Expenses

238,703

302,409

447,158

646,111

Research and Development Cost

60,232

40,205

107,923

80,459

Total Operating Expenses

2,426,194

1,359,831

4,380,217

2,665,713

Operating Income (Loss)

(2,110,839

)

(678,255

)

(3,678,995

)

(1,577,842

)

Other Income (Expenses):

Total Other Income (Loss)

(2,723

)

(639

)

37

(358,657

)

Income (Loss) Before Tax

(2,113,562

)

(678,894

)

(3,678,958

)

(1,936,499

)

Tax Provision

0

0

0

0

Net Income (Loss)

$

(2,113,562

)

$

(678,894

)

$

(3,678,958

)

$

(1,936,499

)

Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition

(6,615,000

)

0

(6,615,000

)

0

Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders

(8,728,562

)

(678,894

)

(10,293,958

)

(1,936,499

)

Earnings (Loss) per Share:

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(0.25

)

Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)

$

(0.82

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(1.04

)

$

(0.25

)

Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding

10,589,108

7,878,419

9,924,908

7,878,419

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
