Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Subsidiary Beamer Secures New Orders From Leading Manufacturers in Illinois, Michigan

Purchases highlight growing demand for U.S.-engineered laser marking systems in high-volume production environments

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced its Beamer Laser Marking Systems ("Beamer" or "the Company") subsidiary received new orders for its T-Series and B-Series laser marking machines. The orders were placed by a top-tier contract manufacturer based in Illinois and a leading international supplier of machining tools based in Michigan.

John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Laser Photonics, commented:

"Demand for Beamer's laser marking systems from leading manufacturers continues to validate the strength of our technology and market positioning. These orders highlight the role our solutions play in helping industrial customers achieve traceability, quality control and operational efficiency. Beamer's integration into the Laser Photonics portfolio enhances our ability to deliver high-performance, U.S.-engineered systems to a broad range of end markets."

Beamer's laser marking systems are relied on by manufacturers to permanently mark products for tracking, quality control and compliance. In addition to new sales, the Company has a historical installed base of over 2,000 systems that provide ongoing service and support revenue opportunities. These systems are used in:

General Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense for part traceability

Automotive and EV manufacturing for component ID

Medical devices for UDI (unique device identification)

Industrial and consumer products for branding and decorative etching

The T-Series Cabinet features a 20-watt fiber laser and supports engraving on a wide range of materials. Its design includes a rotary turntable for continuous loading and a Z-axis scanhead to accommodate components up to 8.5 inches in height. The B-Series Machine integrates a 50-watt fiber laser and features fast-gliding dual doors; with fume extraction system. Both units are fully enclosed, built with industrial-grade construction and laser-safe viewing windows, making them ideal for high-throughput environments.

For more information about Beamer, click here: www.beamerlasermarking.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

