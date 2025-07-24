Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Provides Update on Beamer Laser Marking Systems Transaction

Integration of Beamer into Laser Photonics' Florida operations has been completed and first orders are shipping from the facility

Strategic Acquisition Will Further Diversify Laser Systems Offerings and Customer Base While Enhancing "Made in America" Manufacturing Capabilities

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation(NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced the completion of the integration of Beamer Laser Marking Systems ("Beamer") assets into LPC's operations in Florida. According to ARCH Cutting Tools, Beamer's former owner, Beamer generated between $3 million and $5 million in unaudited revenue annually between 2022 and 2024.

Per the transaction, Laser Photonics will acquire all assets related to Beamer from its parent company, Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc. ("FQTI"), in an all stock transaction consisting of 3 million shares of LASE common stock and one warrant for 3 million shares of LASE common stock, with an exercise price of $4.34 per share. The deal includes:

Beamer's laser manufacturing equipment and inventory

All customer contracts and open purchase orders

All Beamer intellectual property, including proprietary designs and software

Existing relationships with distributors and service partners

Transfer of key personnel needed to fulfill orders and maintain continuity

The deal has been signed by both LPC and FQTI. LPC will next submit the deal for review to NASDAQ and anticipates closing the transaction once it is approved by NASDAQ.

About Beamer

Beamer's laser marking systems are relied on by manufacturers to permanently mark products for tracking, quality control and compliance. These systems are used in:

General Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense for part traceability

Automotive and EV manufacturing for component ID

Medical devices for UDI (unique device identification)

Industrial and consumer products for branding and decorative etching

The systems and components are designed, built and sourced in the USA and feature infrared fiber and CO2 lasers tailored to processing a wide variety of materials with precise and permanent marking without damage to the part. Beamer's product line will complement LPC's existing specialized laser marking technologies, and LPC expects to realize synergies from the relocation of its manufacturing equipment to LPC's Orlando facility.

Nationwide Distribution Channel and Showrooms

Beamer's distribution network includes 19 authorized dealer locations, with 80 reps across the United States and Mexico. Of these, five locations serve as demonstration centers featuring live equipment for customer trials and training, while the remaining 14 focus primarily on sales and technical support. LPC believes it can create incremental synergies by enabling the dealer network to cross-sell LPC's broader laser solutions portfolio, including CleanTech systems, creating a comprehensive coast-to-coast distribution platform for the combined product portfolio. LPC plans to initiate discussions with these dealers to cross-sell and showcase its portfolio of laser solutions imminently.

Diverse Customer Base

LPC's acquisition of Beamer will add an impressive roster of clients, including Fortune 100 companies in aerospace/defense and pharmaceuticals. This varied customer base spans numerous fields, underscoring the caliber and versatility of Beamer's laser marking systems. Upon the closing of the transaction, both companies' customers will have access to a wider selection of high-precision laser solutions. Beamer's installed base is also expected to provide steady service revenue for LPC.

For more information about Beamer, click here: www.beamerlasermarking.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-provides-update-on-beamer-laser-marking-systems-transa-1052294