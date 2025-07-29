Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures CleanTech System Order from NDE Inc.

Regional NDT and Heat Treatment Firm Selects CleanTech for Advanced Surface Preparation Needs

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced it received an order for a CleanTech industrial roughening laser system from NDE Incorporated, a provider of nondestructive testing (NDT) and field heat treatment (HT) services operating across the South Georgia and Florida regions since 1984.

John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Laser Photonics, commented:

"NDE's selection of our CleanTech system reflects the growing demand for precise, chemical-free solutions in critical infrastructure and field service work. As a long-standing leader in NDT and heat treatment, NDE brings significant industry credibility to the use of CleanTech as an alternative to other solutions. We see this order as a potential stepping stone toward wider adoption in the field services and inspection markets."

NDE Inc. offers a single-source solution for a wide array of industries and contractors, streamlining operations across the power, pipeline, oil and gas, tank construction, chemical, aerospace, building infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, and metal fabrication sectors. The addition of laser roughening capabilities enables NDE to enhance surface preparation quality and consistency while improving safety and environmental impact.

CleanTech tools modernize NDT processes with fast and precise surface preparation. By instantly vaporizing rust and coatings at their ablation threshold, laser cleaning exposes cracks and defects rather than filling them with debris, and it does so without damaging the base material. Acuren, an established provider of critical asset integrity services with 110+ locations throughout the United States and Canada, is also among the NDT providers who are actively integrating CleanTech systems into their service offerings. Comparing CleanTech tools to other surface preparation methods, Garrett Repchinsky, Blasting & Coating Service Line Manager at Acuren Canada, said "It's quick, clean, and nondisruptive to other trades in the area." He added that Acuren's clients appreciate the expedited laser processing delivered by the handheld, mobile CleanTech IR-3050 they have acquired.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.?

