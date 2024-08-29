

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MongoDB Inc. (MDB):



Earnings: -$54.53 million in Q2 vs. -$37.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.74 in Q2 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.04 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $478.109 million in Q2 vs. $409.791 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $493.0 to $497.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.33 to $2.47 Full year revenue guidance: $1.92 to $1.93 Bln



