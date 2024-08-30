METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING WILL BE PRESENT AT THE IFA IN BERLIN IN SEPTEMBER.

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design and marketing of computers, today announced its new notebook ranges powered by artificial intelligence at the 63rd IFA, to be held in Berlin from September 06 to 10, 2024.

About IFA from Berlin

As every year, the IFA, one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows, will be held at the Messe exhibition center in Berlin. It's an opportunity for all the major players in the electronics industry to present their latest products to the 200,000 visitors and 6,000 journalists expected to attend. In the heart of the city, the IFA will once again transform Berlin into the capital of technology and innovation.

Taking advantage of this major event, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing will be presenting its new ranges of laptops powered by artificial intelligence at its stand #122 in Hall #20, to all the European distributors present at the show, as well as to the public.

Thomson Computing powers its notebooks with AI

Combining innovation and mobility, Thomson presents two new notebook ranges: Pulse and Zettabook. Available in 14" and 16" sizes these devices combine the latest-generation Intel processors with the best technologies available on the market, for computers built for performance.

Thomson Pulse computers transform creation, engineering and productivity with built-in artificial intelligence, turning ideas into masterpieces. With their powerful processing, they deliver exceptional performance for the most demanding tasks. Their advanced features, such as NVIDIA Studio certification and Pantone colors screen calibration, unleash creative potential and push back the limits of productivity.

The Thomson Zettabook range redefines ultra-mobility and performance, thanks to an impressive weight of just 900 grams (14-inch version) and its on-board artificial intelligence. Designed to be an exceptional travel companion, the Zettabook offers the best technology for unrivalled performance in an ultra-thin, ultra-light design.

About METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING

METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing is a French company specializing in the research, design and marketing of notebook computers under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price".

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has been awarded the Entreprise innovante (FCPI) label. For further information: www.metavisio.eu

Contacts presse et investisseurs :

J. Gacoin / V. Boivin

+ 33 1 75 77 54 65

metavisio@aelium.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ2bZ5Rolmyaym9sapdoapVpmZpkk2XHmmOWlmJva8ubbW2Ux2+UmJeXZnFomWVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87405-cp_en_260824_metavisioxifa2024_vd.pdf