Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DE95 | ISIN: FR00140066X4 | Ticker-Symbol: Y2Z
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:10 Uhr
0,599 Euro
-0,013
-2,12 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAVISIO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METAVISIO SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
30.08.2024 07:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING WILL BE PRESENT AT THE IFA IN BERLIN IN SEPTEMBER.

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design and marketing of computers, today announced its new notebook ranges powered by artificial intelligence at the 63rd IFA, to be held in Berlin from September 06 to 10, 2024.

About IFA from Berlin

As every year, the IFA, one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows, will be held at the Messe exhibition center in Berlin. It's an opportunity for all the major players in the electronics industry to present their latest products to the 200,000 visitors and 6,000 journalists expected to attend. In the heart of the city, the IFA will once again transform Berlin into the capital of technology and innovation.

Taking advantage of this major event, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing will be presenting its new ranges of laptops powered by artificial intelligence at its stand #122 in Hall #20, to all the European distributors present at the show, as well as to the public.

Thomson Computing powers its notebooks with AI

Combining innovation and mobility, Thomson presents two new notebook ranges: Pulse and Zettabook. Available in 14" and 16" sizes these devices combine the latest-generation Intel processors with the best technologies available on the market, for computers built for performance.

Thomson Pulse computers transform creation, engineering and productivity with built-in artificial intelligence, turning ideas into masterpieces. With their powerful processing, they deliver exceptional performance for the most demanding tasks. Their advanced features, such as NVIDIA Studio certification and Pantone colors screen calibration, unleash creative potential and push back the limits of productivity.

The Thomson Zettabook range redefines ultra-mobility and performance, thanks to an impressive weight of just 900 grams (14-inch version) and its on-board artificial intelligence. Designed to be an exceptional travel companion, the Zettabook offers the best technology for unrivalled performance in an ultra-thin, ultra-light design.

About METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING

METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing is a French company specializing in the research, design and marketing of notebook computers under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price".

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has been awarded the Entreprise innovante (FCPI) label. For further information: www.metavisio.eu

Contacts presse et investisseurs :

J. Gacoin / V. Boivin

+ 33 1 75 77 54 65

metavisio@aelium.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZ2bZ5Rolmyaym9sapdoapVpmZpkk2XHmmOWlmJva8ubbW2Ux2+UmJeXZnFomWVr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87405-cp_en_260824_metavisioxifa2024_vd.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.