

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ld (AIRC.L) Friday reported loss before tax of RMB 3.286 billion for the first half, lower than 4.360 billion loss in the same period a year ago.



Net loss narrowed to RMB 2.779 billion or 17.67 cents per share from RMB 3.447 billion or 22.39 cents per share last year.



Loos from operations, however, increased to RMB 1.082 billion from RMB 898.2 million a year ago on higher expenses.



Revenue for the period grew to RMB 79.520 billion from RMB 59.613 billion in the previous year.



Available seat kilometers increased 33.38 percent to 171.791 billion.



Passenger load factor was 79.29 percent, up from 70.52 percent last year.



