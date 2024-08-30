Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.: Spectra7 Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

Strengthened Balance Sheet with C$12.5 Million in New Capital in the Second Quarter, C$11.7 Million in Debt Eliminated

Advancing Key Data Center Testing Activity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for broadband connectivity markets, such as AI networks, hyperscale data centers, and AR/VR, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars.

Second quarter 2024 financial highlights

Second quarter 2024 revenue was $0.9 million, increased from $0.8 million in the first quarter 2024 and decreased from $3.3 million in the second quarter 2023.

Gross margin 1 was 64%, compared to 41% in the preceding quarter and 63% in the prior year second quarter.

was 64%, compared to 41% in the preceding quarter and 63% in the prior year second quarter. Non-IFRS operating expenses 2 were $2.5 million, increased from $2.1 million in the first quarter 2024 and $2.4 million in the second quarter 2023.

were $2.5 million, increased from $2.1 million in the first quarter 2024 and $2.4 million in the second quarter 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share for the second quarter 2024 was $(0.17), compared with a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.06) in the first quarter 2024 and $(0.03) in the second quarter 2023.

EBITDA3 loss for the second quarter was $1.7 million, compared with an EBITDA loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter 2024 and an EBITDA loss of $148,000 in the second quarter 2023.

The Company completed a private placement of units for gross proceeds of approximately C$12.5 million. Additionally, the Company eliminated C$11.7 million in long-term debt by converting its outstanding debentures into equity securities on May 15, 2024.

"Spectra7 remains focused on advancing to commercial orders from top global datacenter customers for its new 100Gbps active copper cable products4. The Company is actively engaged in testing with data center and other customers, supported by our newly strengthened balance sheet," said Ron Pasek, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

NOTES:

1 Gross margin is a non-GAAP measure which is computed as revenue less cost of sales divided by revenue. Refer to "Revenue and Gross Margin" in the MD&A and the table below for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's financial statements.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands)

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change



$

$

$ %

$

$

$ % Revenue 862

3,266

(2,404) (74 %)

1,678

6,401

(4,723) (74 %) Cost of sales 314

1,211

(897) (74 %)

797

2,383

(1,585) (67 %) Gross profit 548

2,056

(1,507) (73 %)

881

4,018

(3,137) (78 %) Gross margin % 64 %

63 %

1 %



53 %

63 %

(10 %)



2 Non-IFRS operating expenses is a non-GAAP measure which includes research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization for capital equipment and right-of-use assets and excludes share-based compensation expense, non-recurring termination costs, interest and related financing costs, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign exchange gain/loss and gain/loss from property and equipment disposal. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A and the table below for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's financial statements.





in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30



$ $

$ $ $ $

$ $























Total expenses - IFRS

2,936 3,210

3,053 3,330 3,086 4,479

2,575 9,866 Share-based compensation

567 469

541 486 288 334

182 270 Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use assets

4 3

1 4 4 3

1 3 Accretion expense

463 425

370 389 411 493

538 142 Other income

- -

- (12) (30) (9)

- 10 Foreign exchange gain

(9) 354

(72) 57 (110) 143

(211) 27 Extingushment of convertible debt

- -

- - - -

- 6,922 Termination cost



-







-

- - Non-IFRS operating expenses

1,911 1,959

2,212 2,407 2,523 3,515

2,065 2,491



















































in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30



$ $

$ $ $ $

$ $























Research and development, net of investment

tax credits and including amortization of licenses

985 928

995 1,195 1,409 1,154

1,040 1,123 Sales and marketing

224 280

269 252 271 325

279 270 General and administrative

635 684

881 891 762 1,947

657 1,014 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

60 60

60 60 60 60

60 57 Depreciation of property and equipment

7 8

8 8 21 28

28 28 Non-IFRS operating expenses

1,911 1,959

2,212 2,407 2,523 3,515

2,065 2,491

3 EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization is a non-GAAP measure. EBITDA excludes share-based compensation, amortization, depreciation, interest, and tax expenses. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A and the table below for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's annual financial statements.





























in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30



$ $

$ $ $ $

$ $























Net loss

(1,461) (1,231)

(1,090) (1,275) (1,500) (4,315)

(2,242) (9,318) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

60 60

60 60 60 60

60 57 Depreciation of property and equipment

7 8

8 8 21 28

28 28 Depreciation expense - COGS

31 35

35 30 31 31

32 32 Amortization - intangible assets

137 55

76 105 90 179

167 167 Share-based compensation

567 469

541 486 288 334

182 270 Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use assets

4 3

1 4 4 3

1 3 Accretion expense

463 425

370 389 411 493

538 142 Other income

- -

- (12) (30) (9)

- 10 Foreign Tax

- (216)

- - - (119)

- - Foreign exchange gain

(9) 354

(72) 57 (110) 143

(211) 27 Extingushment of convertible debt

- -

- - - -

- 6,922 Other income

- -

- - - -

- - EBITDA

(201) (38)

(70) (148) (734) (3,172)

(1,445) (1,659)

4 This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Notes" below.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

