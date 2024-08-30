

Figure 1: Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH in Düsseldorf, Germany

KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced plans to establish an Open All-Photonics Network (APN) (1) Lab in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 2024 to March 2025. The aim is to popularize APNs and promote the global expansion of the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) (2). The lab is the first of its kind outside of Japan (3).Visitors will be able to experience firsthand the benefits of Open APN technology, including its ease of operation and versatility. Network carriers, data center operators and vendors will be able to use the lab to verify APN functionality and multi-vendor connectivity.Open APNs facilitate the connection of multi-vendor products and solutions while also providing high capacity, low latency and low power consumption. A new IOWN service is planned to be introduced in Japan from fiscal 2025, and it is expected that APNs will become more widespread.Fujitsu has been working towards the open sourcing of network technologies, including mobile networks. With the establishment of the Open APN Lab, the company will continue to promote the understanding of open APN technology and encourage the wider use of this low-power, high-capacity technology as part of its commitment to creating a sustainable society.BackgroundAs AI, big data processing, and 5G, become more widespread globally, there is a growing need for larger optical data transmission capacities between wireless base stations and core networks, as well as data centers. In addition, with the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure, network carriers and data center operators are prioritizing efforts to reduce power consumption, especially in Europe where energy costs are soaring.Dusseldorf is home to many telecom-related companies. The Open APN Lab will be located within easy access of Dusseldorf International Airport and major European cities, making it convenient for visits by network carriers both in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.The lab will allow companies to experience using APNs developed by Fujitsu and experience firsthand the benefits they offer as well as gain information about future network services through introductions of APN use cases.The establishment of this Open APN Lab comes as part of a contract gained from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC)to conduct field trials towards the overseas deployment of APNs in Europe.Future PlansAfter the lab closes in March 2025, Fujitsu will conduct field trials. The company also plans to further expand its APN labs globally, including in North America.[1] All-Photonics Network (APN) :A network that achieves ultra-high speed, low latency, and low power consumption by transmitting optical signals without optical-electrical conversion[2] IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) :An innovative network and information processing infrastructure capable of providing high-speed, large-capacity communications and vast computing resources by utilizing advanced technologies such as photoelectric fusion[3] The world's first facility :According to research by Fujitsu as of August 30, 2024About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.