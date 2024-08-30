

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The flight cancellation rate so far this year in the U.S. remains below 2022 and pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Department of Transportation's latest data shows.



Despite significant flight disruptions in July brought on by the global CrowdStrike outage, summer storms, and record-breaking air travel volumes, the year-to-date flight cancellation rate for 2024 is 1.6 percent.



The below average flight cancellation rate comes as all-time high air travel volumes were recorded this summer, heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.



The Transportation Security Administration says it has already screened 239.8 million people since Memorial Day weekend, which is an average of 2.7 million per day. The top ten busiest travel days in the agency's history have all occurred this year since May. A new milestone was reached on July 7, when more than 3 million people were screened in a single day for the first time.



Meanwhile, ahead of Labor Day air travel, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a video over social media with safety reminders for passengers.



Following disruptions stemming from the CrowdStrike outage in July, Buttigieg sent a letter to the ten largest U.S. airlines to warn them about their legal responsibilities to passengers during flight disruptions.



