

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Peru have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on critical minerals.



The MoU was signed by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea in Peruvian capital Lima.



The MOU signifies the commitment from the two governments to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. It sets the direction for further collaboration in critical mineral resource sector governance, investment, and global supply chain security.



By signing this Memorandum, the United States and Peru advance our common interest in diversifying and securing global critical minerals supply chains, the State Department said.



