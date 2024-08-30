Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C2EY | ISIN: US04635X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 2090
NASDAQ
29.08.24
21:58 Uhr
12,020 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,10014:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS
ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC12,0200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.