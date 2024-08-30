Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming Bradykinin Symposium in Berlin, Germany on September 6, 2024.
- Chris Morabito, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in people living with HAE, in an encore presentation of a poster titled "Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215."
- Kusumam Joseph, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will present results from the Phase 1a trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in an encore presentation of a poster titled "Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema: Updated Results."
Both posters will be presented at the poster session on Friday, September 6, at 3:35pm CEST.
About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.
