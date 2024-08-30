Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming Bradykinin Symposium in Berlin, Germany on September 6, 2024.

Chris Morabito, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in people living with HAE, in an encore presentation of a poster titled "Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215."

Kusumam Joseph, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will present results from the Phase 1a trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in an encore presentation of a poster titled "Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema: Updated Results."

Both posters will be presented at the poster session on Friday, September 6, at 3:35pm CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

