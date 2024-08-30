

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at an accelerated pace in July compared to the previous four months, the statistical office INE reported on Friday.



Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent yearly in July, faster than the 0.4 percent gain in June.



Sales have been rising since December 2022, and the latest growth was the quickest since February, when sales had risen 1.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rebounded strongly by 2.8 percent versus a 1.4 percent fall in June, the flash data said.



Month-on-month, retail sales rose for the second straight month in July by 0.5 percent after rising 0.4 percent in June. Both food and non-food sales increased by 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Data showed that employment in retail trade rose by 1.8 percent on a yearly basis.



