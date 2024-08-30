Anzeige
WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
30.08.24
15:15 Uhr
45,595 Euro
+0,095
+0,21 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
45,58545,65015:21
45,58045,65015:20
CISCO
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
CISCO SYSTEMS INC45,595+0,21 %
PALTALK INC5,4400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.