HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Inkeverse Group Limited ("Inkeverse" or "the Group", Stock Code: 3700.HK) announces its full-year results for the period ended June 30, 2024.During the reporting period, the Group's total revenue was RMB 3533.2 million, up 13.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue from the Group's value-added services was RMB 2601.2 million,yoy 12.4%, representing 73.6% of the Group's overall revenue. The content services business recorded total revenue of RMB 642.7 million,yoy 36.1%, accounting for 18.2% of the Group's overall revenue.Live Streaming and Social Ecosystem Thrives, Creating a Sustainable Development LoopThe Group's live streaming and social business, through long-term stable operations and continuous refinement, has built a robust commercial ecosystem. The core product, "Inke Live," maintains its brand advantage in the live streaming sector. Despite market fluctuations, it has created a healthy, active user community through a mature and evolving operational system and ongoing optimization of the ecosystem structure.The social business continues to benefit from its product matrix advantage, adapting flexibly to the increasingly diverse and refined needs of users. The Group adjusts its strategy with an efficient product matrix to precisely match emerging social scenarios, deeply penetrating multiple verticals, and satisfying differentiated social needs, demonstrating strong market adaptability. The stable and innovative operation of the Group's two core businesses provides stable and substantial cash flow support, effectively driving the Group's deep expansion and continuous innovation in more business areas.Playlet Business Leads the Industry, Secure Industry-Leading Position with Full Industry Chain LayoutIn the face of intensifying competition in the short -form video market, the Group remains at the forefront of the industry due to its forward-looking layout and innovation. By leveraging early precision entry and efficient investment strategies, the Group has rapidly established a complete ecosystem for the playlet industry, optimizing the entire chain from content creation to distribution and promotion, ensuring steady business growth. This underscores the Group's deep understanding of the playlet field and lays a solid foundation for continued industry leadership.Looking ahead, the Group is cautiously advancing the deep integration of playlets with cultural tourism and other diverse industries, aiming to create a series of high-quality, high-grade micro-playlet to offer a richer audiovisual experience to viewers. Simultaneously, the Group is exploring new opportunities in overseas playlets, broadening its business scope through internationalization.Breakthrough in Overseas Expansion, Successfully Opening New MarketsThe Group continues to deepen its overseas strategy and has achieved results. Leveraging its rich experience in the domestic market, the Group adopts a vertically segmented matrix strategy to rapidly enter target markets. To better meet local needs, the Group integrates rich local elements into product design, enhancing market competitiveness. Some products launched in Southeast Asia have successfully completed commercial validation, providing valuable experience and models for expansion into other regions. This year, the Group has entered emerging markets such as the Middle East, launching products and achieving a certain level of user accumulation.By continuously optimizing product models and deeply understanding overseas user needs, the Group has significantly shortened the adaptation cycle in new markets and accumulated valuable localized operational experience. This experience not only lays a solid foundation for the Group's deep expansion in overseas markets but also provides strong support for further exploration in these markets.Future OutlookLooking ahead, the Group will continue to gain insights into user needs, enrich the social product matrix, and solidify competitive advantages through matrix-based synergy while exploring new growth points through innovation. Relying on its deep accumulation in interactive entertainment, the Group will quickly incubate new products, optimize content quality, enhance user experience and platform stickiness, and maintain its leading position in the market. Simultaneously, the Group is actively adjusting its overseas operations strategy, deepening localization, enriching product formats, and expanding efforts in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, aiming to achieve scalable growth. Additionally, the Group is keeping up with technological frontiers, actively laying out Web3.0 and AI fields, planning strategic cryptocurrency holdings, and promoting AI applications to lead industry future development and create new interactive entertainment experiences.-End-About Inkeverse Group Limited: Inkeverse Group (3700.HK) is a leading full-scenario new social platform in China, formerly known as Inke Interactive Entertainment Group. It's core business covers live streaming social, playlets, and overseas segments, driving performance growth through a matrix of products and diversified business formats. In 2015, the first product, Inke Live, was launched, initiating the domestic mobile live streaming trend. In 2018, Inke, just three years after its establishment, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the first entertainment live streaming stock. Since then, the Group has incubated multiple products around the "interactive social" strategy, creating a rich social product matrix. In the second half of 2022, the Group pioneered the short drama market, firmly establishing itself as an industry leader with its early advantage and high-quality content. The Group is also accelerating its global layout and expanding overseas market growth. In 2022, the Group officially renamed itself Inkeverse and is actively laying out AI, Web3.0, and other cutting-edge fields to offer users rich, multidimensional social scenarios and services, further enhancing commercial value.For more information, please visit Inkeverse IR website:https://ir.inkeverse.com/sc/ir_overview.phpFor enquiry, please contact Intelligent Joy LimitedSource: Inkeverse Group LimitedCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.