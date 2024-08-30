

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased slightly in August to the highest level in eight months, largely amid a surge in utility costs, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in August, just above the 4.2 percent increase in June. That was in line with expectations.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.1 percent annually in August, and utility costs were 10.3 percent more expensive.



Meanwhile, costs in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed a decline of 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in August.



