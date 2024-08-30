

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Friday announced that the company has acquired around 4.9 percent pro-forma ownership in KeyCorp Ltd., a non-banking financial company, at $17.17 per share or approximately $0.8 billion.



The Toronto-based firm added that the additional investment of about 10 percent is expected to close in fiscal year 2025.



Currently, Scotiabank's stock is trading at $49.71, up 1 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



