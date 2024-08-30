Anzeige
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2023/2024 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods AS has embarked on changes during the past financial year. In the second half of the financial year, the structure of our group changed - our developed small offshore fish farm in Saaremaa, Redstorm OÜ, left the group. Our primary focus is on developing production units in Estonia and the United Kingdom, while we continue to innovate in the creation of fish farms in Estonia as a side activity.
The revenue for the past financial year decreased by 13% compared to the previous year, but the turnover in the fourth quarter increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. This growth was largely due to securing the market positions of the Saaremaa production unit in various markets.
The financial year ended with a revenue of 17.09 million euros, compared to 19.58 million euros in the previous year. The profit from the sale of companies in the previous financial year has been replaced by a loss of 2.78 million euros. We can affirm that the past financial year has been one of the most challenging in our history. This was largely due to the cessation of sales from the Saaremaa production unit to the Finnish export market and the decision of our partner there to terminate cooperation with us, transferring market share to their production units. This resulted in a complete absence of sales to Finland until 2024. Considering that the Saaremaa production unit was a subcontractor factory until February 2022, rebuilding the Saaremaa unit has been a significant challenge. We would like to commend our sales and production teams in Saaremaa for their efforts. Their effective work is reflected in the growth of turnover and markets for the Saaremaa unit, as well as opportunities in export markets.
While the successful rebuilding of the Saaremaa unit from scratch is commendable, we must also acknowledge our UK unit, which, despite crises and the associated volatile situations, has maintained its market positions and profitability. The Scottish management team has shown determination, maintaining the level and development vision of the region's most renowned fish brand.
The group enters the new financial year with a new board and clear strategic views, which also include the presentation of a restructuring plan and a thorough review of all historical processes. The year will be challenging. For instance, managing cash flow will certainly be a challenge in the first half of the year. Although the group's debt burden has been reduced, the ratio is still too high, so the continued support of shareholders is necessary.
The situation is further complicated by the fluctuating economic environment in Estonia, where the VAT increase has significantly impacted consumption, and the forecasted increase will affect food producers even more. We live in interesting times, and in many economic sectors, particularly those not subsidized or protected by the state, one challenge is replaced by another.


KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

Mln EURQ4 2023/20242023/2024Q4 2022/20232022/2023
Sales4.4617.093.9919.58
Gross profit0.563.20.393.58
EBITDA from operations-0.04-0.34-0.160.30
EBITDA-0.03-0.34-0.010.30
EBIT-0.52-1.41-0.29-0.97
EBT-0.71-2.68-0.55-0.40
Net profit (loss) -0.71-2.78-0.500.33
Gross margin 12.52%18.72%9.87%18.26%
Operational EBITDA margin-0.94%-1.97%-3.98%1.54%
EBITDA margin-0.73%-1.97%-0.17%1.54%
EBIT margin-11.71%-8.25%-7.31%-4.95%
EBT margin-15.84%-15.66%-13.65%2.02%
Net margin -15.83%-16.29%-12.62%1.69%
Operating expense ratio-24.44%-27.06%-20.99%-23.97%

BALANCE SHEET

Mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise30.06.202430.06.202330.06.2022
Net debt14.316.724.7
Equity5.18.38.1
Working capital-9.20.0-3.2
Assets23.830.238.9
Liquidity ratio0.3x1.0x0.7x
Equity ratio 21.3%27.4%20.7%
Gearing ratio73.8%66.9%75.4%
Debt to total assets0.8x0.7x0.8x
Net debt to operating EBITDA-42.4x55.8x-14.5x
ROE-41.7%4.1%-68.5%
ROA-10.3%1.0%-17.3%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00030.06.202430.06.2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents203 394
Receivables and prepayments2,3862,119
Inventories1,6441,861
Biological assets0772
Total current assets4,2335,145
Long-term financial investments418381
Tangible assets4,1646,563
Intangible assets14,99918,157
Total non-current assets19,58225,101
TOTAL ASSETS23,81530,246
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities10,8992,111
Payables and prepayments2,5443,035
Total current liabilities13,4435,146
Interest-bearing liabilities3,59915,024
Payables and prepayments0 0
Deferred tax liabilities1,446 1,466
Government grants248317
Total non-current liabilities5,29216,807
TOTAL LIABILITIES18,73621,953
Share capital7,737 7,737
Share premium14,007 14,007
Treasury shares- 390 -390
Statutory capital reserve51 51
Currency translation differences439609
Retained profit (loss)-16,765-13,981
Equity attributable to parent5,0798,033
Non-controlling interest0260
TOTAL EQUITY5,0788,293
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES23,81530,246

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '00012m 2022/202312m 2022/2023
Revenue17,08619,578
Cost of goods sold-13,887-16,003
Gross profit3,1993,575
Operating expenses-4,622-4,693
Selling and distribution expenses-2,662-2,691
Administrative expenses-1,960-2,002
Other income / expense15150
Fair value adjustment on biological assets00
Operating profit (loss)-1,408-970
Financial income / expenses-1,2661,366
Profit (Loss) before tax-2,675396
Income tax-108-65
Net profit (loss) for the period-2,783331
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-2,780303
Non-controlling interests-428
Total net profit (loss) for the period-2,784331
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences-169-231
Total comprehensive income (expense)-2,953101
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-2,94973
Non-controlling interests-428
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-2,953101

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Attachment

  • PRF 2024_q2_en_eur_con_00 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c3fef2b-3a38-427f-889f-09418d4cee6a)

