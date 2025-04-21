Decisions of the noteholders of AS PRFoods

By a stock exchange announcement published on 03.04.2025, AS PRFoods (registry code 11560713, registered address at Pärnu mnt 141, 11314 Tallinn, Estonia; "PRFoods") proposed to the persons holding the notes (the "Noteholders") of PRFoods, due on 30 April 2025 and bearing ISIN code EE3300001577 (the "Notes"), issued under the Terms and Conditions of Secured Note Issue of PRFoods dated 14 January 2020 (as most recently amended on 17 January 2025) (the "Terms"), to adopt the decisions of the Noteholders, without convening a meeting, by way of written procedure (the "Written Procedure") pursuant to section 12.3 of the Terms.

The written procedure took place during the period from 03.04.2025 until the end of the day on 17.04.2025 (i.e. until 11.59 p.m.). The decisions proposed in the stock exchange announcement were voted on by 34 Noteholders who hold in aggregate Notes with the Nominal Value of EUR 6 926 700,00, i.e. approximately 72.74% of the aggregate Nominal Value of all Notes which carry voting rights.

The Noteholders adopted the following decision by Written Procedure: