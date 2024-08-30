

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI announced that its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has now over 200 million weekly users, doubling its user base since November.



The generative AI tool has seen a rapid growth since its launch in 2022, and the company expects its numbers to grow further with the launch of Apple's (AAPL) IOS 18.



The iPhone maker has announced at WWDC 2024 that IOS 18 will integrate ChatGPT with Siri, meaning if Apple Intelligence fails to answer a question, Siri will prompt the user to seek help from ChatGPT.



'People are using our tools now as a part of their daily lives, making a real difference in areas like healthcare and education-whether it's helping with routine tasks, solving hard problems, or unlocking creativity,' CEO Sam Altman said to Axios, noting that 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies are using OpenAI's products.



ChatGPT's popularity further surged with the launch of GPT-4o Mini in July, which is cheaper and smarter than its predecessor, GPT-3.5.



Meanwhile, other tech giants like Meta (META), Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google and Microsoft (MSFT) are also racing to launch their own AI interfaces.



Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company's Llama models are also gaining traction, with over 400 million monthly active users and 185 million weekly active users.



