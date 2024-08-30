

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, several users have noticed a change in the icon of Meta's (META) social networking app, Facebook. The icon now appears with a black background and a lowercase 'f' in blue color, replacing the traditional white background with the blue 'f'.



'What's wrong with the Facebook logo?' one user asked on Reddit, sparking a discussion among dozens of users under a post titled, 'What's wrong with the Facebook logo?'.



'The colour has become weird with the latest version. I've deleted and reinstalled it twice. Still hasn't fixed issue,' the user added.



Interestingly, the altered icon seems to be affecting certain iOS users only, leading to speculation that it might be related to Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone launch.



Some users suspect that the new icon could be due to a tech update or perhaps a glitch.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



