33 Threads: Thirty Three Threads Partners with Puravida, Inc. to Expand in Japan

Thirty Three Threads, Inc., a global leader in premium athletic products under the brands ToeSox®, TAVI®, Vooray®, and Base33®, announces its partnership with Puravida Inc., a leading distributor of international yoga, pilates, fitness, and wellness brands in Japan.

Founded in 2011, Puravida, Inc. specializes in localizing international brands in the Japanese market, ensuring they maintain their core identity while also appealing to local consumers. Led by an efficient, female-driven team, Puravida, Inc. manages over 500 B2B partnerships across yoga and pilates studios, gyms, department stores, hotels, and resorts. Their digital marketing and e-commerce network combines strategies like online ads and social media, with hybrid and traditional media tie-ups to maximize brand exposure across multiple channels.

"We are honored to partner with 33 Threads, bringing the iconic ToeSox and other innovative brands to the Japanese market. Puravida, Inc. shares the commitment to elevating the wellness journey through high-quality, performance-driven products. Together, we are excited to inspire active lifestyles and set new trends and standards in the wellness sector across Japan, delivering a transformative and empowering experience for our customers". Said Yuki Iwamoto, Manager of Puravida, Inc.

"Puravida's team has demonstrated remarkable success, and their commitment to quality aligns with the core values driving all our brands. We are confident this partnership will expand our global presence and deliver significant growth. We look forward to working together and growing 33 Threads in this dynamic market." said Barry Buchholtz, Chief Executive Officer of Thirty Three Threads.

For more details on the products available in Japan, visit: www.toesox.jp, https://puravida.co.jp/, ToeSox Amazon Japan Store, or ToeSox Japan Instagram

About Thirty Three Threads

Thirty Three Threads was born on the 33rd parallel. It embodies the spirit of the active lifestyle integral to San Diego, our home, and it is here that our story unfolds. Our brands-ToeSox, TAVI, Vooray, and Base33-all reflect this synergy, each with its unique personality. We define new trends in the studio and beyond, driven by our customers' desire to continually enhance their practice. We innovate and create high-performance, enduring quality products that enable them to lead the active lifestyle they choose with the style they love.Visit www.33threads.com to learn more.

