Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
30.08.24
21:58 Uhr
471,65 Euro
+3,55
+0,76 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
470,35472,4022:24
470,95472,4022:02
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

33 Threads: Thirty Three Threads Partners with Puravida, Inc. to Expand in Japan

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Thirty Three Threads, Inc., a global leader in premium athletic products under the brands ToeSox®, TAVI®, Vooray®, and Base33®, announces its partnership with Puravida Inc., a leading distributor of international yoga, pilates, fitness, and wellness brands in Japan.

Founded in 2011, Puravida, Inc. specializes in localizing international brands in the Japanese market, ensuring they maintain their core identity while also appealing to local consumers. Led by an efficient, female-driven team, Puravida, Inc. manages over 500 B2B partnerships across yoga and pilates studios, gyms, department stores, hotels, and resorts. Their digital marketing and e-commerce network combines strategies like online ads and social media, with hybrid and traditional media tie-ups to maximize brand exposure across multiple channels.

"We are honored to partner with 33 Threads, bringing the iconic ToeSox and other innovative brands to the Japanese market. Puravida, Inc. shares the commitment to elevating the wellness journey through high-quality, performance-driven products. Together, we are excited to inspire active lifestyles and set new trends and standards in the wellness sector across Japan, delivering a transformative and empowering experience for our customers". Said Yuki Iwamoto, Manager of Puravida, Inc.

"Puravida's team has demonstrated remarkable success, and their commitment to quality aligns with the core values driving all our brands. We are confident this partnership will expand our global presence and deliver significant growth. We look forward to working together and growing 33 Threads in this dynamic market." said Barry Buchholtz, Chief Executive Officer of Thirty Three Threads.

For more details on the products available in Japan, visit: www.toesox.jp, https://puravida.co.jp/, ToeSox Amazon Japan Store, or ToeSox Japan Instagram

About Thirty Three Threads

Thirty Three Threads was born on the 33rd parallel. It embodies the spirit of the active lifestyle integral to San Diego, our home, and it is here that our story unfolds. Our brands-ToeSox, TAVI, Vooray, and Base33-all reflect this synergy, each with its unique personality. We define new trends in the studio and beyond, driven by our customers' desire to continually enhance their practice. We innovate and create high-performance, enduring quality products that enable them to lead the active lifestyle they choose with the style they love.Visit www.33threads.com to learn more.

Contact:

Erica Gravalec
Egravalec@33threads.com

SOURCE: 33 Threads



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.