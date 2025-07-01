

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced the launch of Meta Superintelligence Labs, a new division aimed at consolidating and supercharging Meta's artificial intelligence efforts.



The lab will integrate teams working on foundation models, including the open-source Llama software, alongside Meta's product engineering and Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research groups.



Leading MSL will be Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI and now Meta's Chief AI Officer, and Nat Friedman, the former GitHub chief who will oversee applied AI research and products. Both bring formidable expertise, with Wang having grown Scale AI into a vital industry data partner, and Friedman steering major projects at GitHub and an influential AI investment firm.



Meta has been aggressively recruiting top talent to sharpen its edge against rivals like OpenAI and Google. The company recently invested $14.3 billion for a stake in Scale AI and has actively pursued high-profile researchers, including co-founders of Safe Superintelligence. Reports of Meta offering signing bonuses up to $100 million have fueled fierce competition for top AI talent, sparking public clashes among industry leaders.



In a memo to employees, Zuckerberg outlined MSL's mission to build 'personal superintelligence for everyone,' with plans to develop next-generation models over the next year while advancing Llama versions 4.1 and 4.2.



Meta has also recruited a roster of elite AI specialists, including key contributors to GPT-4's voice and multimodal systems, Google DeepMind's Gemini platform, and Anthropic's inference tools. Zuckerberg emphasized that Meta's scale, compute power, and experience deploying products to billions of users uniquely position it to lead in the superintelligence era.



With MSL, Meta aims to accelerate progress toward powerful, responsible, and widely accessible AI systems.



