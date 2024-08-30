Normand Goupil: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Early Warning Report - Correction of Share Ownership and Percentage of Shares Held of Jade Leader Corp.

This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader"). This news release is being issued to correct an incorrectly calculated share ownership position reported on August 22, 2024.

On August 22, 2024, Normand Goupil ("Mr. Goupil"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 1,500,000 Units or 2.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Jade Leader for cash consideration of $75,000 or $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles him to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until August 22, 2027.

Following the share purchase Mr. Goupil will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,544,000 Common Shares (not 7,000,000 common shares as previously reported) representing 11.1% (not 10.4%) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as hold 1,500,000 Warrants (representing 13.1 (not 12.3%) on a partly diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Goupil). The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Jade Leader.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Jade Leader's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

