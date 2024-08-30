Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGTZ | ISIN: CA46989B1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Normand Goupil: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Early Warning Report - Correction of Share Ownership and Percentage of Shares Held of Jade Leader Corp.

This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader"). This news release is being issued to correct an incorrectly calculated share ownership position reported on August 22, 2024.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / On August 22, 2024, Normand Goupil ("Mr. Goupil"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 1,500,000 Units or 2.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Jade Leader for cash consideration of $75,000 or $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles him to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until August 22, 2027.

Following the share purchase Mr. Goupil will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,544,000 Common Shares (not 7,000,000 common shares as previously reported) representing 11.1% (not 10.4%) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as hold 1,500,000 Warrants (representing 13.1 (not 12.3%) on a partly diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Goupil). The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Jade Leader.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Jade Leader's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Normand Goupil



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.